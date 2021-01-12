Seattle police looking for man involved in apparent random attack on 2 women

article

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man who they say randomly kicked two women in the head.

SPD said the two separate incidents took place on Jan. 6 and Jan 7, likely by the same suspect.

On Jan. 6, a man was caught on a King County Metro bus kicking a fellow passenger in the head. Police said he became upset about a woman talking on the phone, which is allegedly why he kicked her.

The woman got a concussion as a result.

The following day around 5 p.m., nearby surveillance footage shows a man approaching a woman from behind before kicking her in the side of the head. The woman was planting flowers at the base of a tree at 4th Avenue and Blanchard Street in the Belltown neighborhood.

Police say the 56-year-old victim sustained serious injuries that required her to be hospitalized, including approximately 10 fractures to her cheekbone, nose and eye socket.

If anyone recognizes the man in the video above, contact Seattle detectives at 206-233-5000.