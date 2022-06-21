Seattle Police looking for driver who hit victim in Pioneer Square, returned to put them in his truck

Seattle Police detectives are looking for a suspect who they say hit a victim in the Pioneer Square neighborhood, left the scene, and then returned to put the woman in his truck.

Witnesses told police that they saw a driver of a silver, Laramie Edition Ram run over a woman just east of the 1st Ave. S. and S. Washington St. intersection around 1 a.m. on June 18.

According to police, witnesses said the driver initially drove away from the crash, but returned a short time later. That's when he picked up the woman he drove over and put her in the cab of his truck, witnesses told police. Police did not specify the condition the woman was in when she was picked up.

The truck didn't have license plates, according to witnesses, but it did have a silver U-bolt attached to the hitch.

Police are not calling this incident an abduction because they don't know what kind, if any, relationship the woman and the driver had.

If you have any information on the incident, or the location of the driver and the woman, contact SPD's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.