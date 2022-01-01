Seattle Police investigating three New Year's shootings

article

Seattle Police are investigating three shootings that happened on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day.

The first incident was at 6:35 p.m. Friday near 23rd Avenue and Union Street; a store employee called the police when a man came in saying he had been shot. Officers arrived and found the 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police treated him, followed by medical personnel, who took him to Harborview Medical Center.

The next incident was Saturday at 1:05 a.m., when officers were called to Harborview. A 23-year-old patient told police he was shot while walking through the International District, and gave a limited description of a suspect.

Just 30 minutes later, police received several calls about a gunshot in a nightclub near Yesler Way and S Washington St. Officers arrived and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, treated him and then medical personnel transported him to Harborview. Witnesses described a suspect, who police found in a nearby parking lot. The 22-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault and felony harassment.

