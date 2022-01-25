Expand / Collapse search
Air Stagnation Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Seattle Police investigating slew of 'possibly connected' assaults, robberies in U District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
University District
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Seattle Police suspect a possible connection between a string of assaults and robberies in the University District Monday night.

Officers received a report at 5 p.m. of four men assaulting someone near 45th Street and 15th Avenue. The caller said the men kicked and punched the person until they passed out, then left the area.

About 45 minutes later, two women said they were walking near 45th and 18th Avenue when they were jumped by three men and a woman. They said their attackers pulled up in a Mercedes sedan in an alleyway and started punching them, while one of the men used a Taser on them.

Some bystanders heard the commotion and entered the alleyway, and the suspects jumped back into their car and sped off.

Around 8:15, police were called to at least two failed carjackings, then an armed robbery at 42nd Street and University Way at 11:45. The suspects reportedly forced employees into a back room, then ordered them to hand over their phones and wallets, and ran off with them.

SPD suspects these incidents may be connected, and ask anyone with information to call the department’s Robbery Unit at (206) 684-5535.

RELATED: Woman hit child, spit on school bus driver and stole keys, police say

READ MORE: Tacoma man charged with murder in Federal Way carjacking case

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: