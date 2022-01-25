Seattle Police investigating slew of 'possibly connected' assaults, robberies in U District

article

Seattle Police suspect a possible connection between a string of assaults and robberies in the University District Monday night.

Officers received a report at 5 p.m. of four men assaulting someone near 45th Street and 15th Avenue. The caller said the men kicked and punched the person until they passed out, then left the area.

About 45 minutes later, two women said they were walking near 45th and 18th Avenue when they were jumped by three men and a woman. They said their attackers pulled up in a Mercedes sedan in an alleyway and started punching them, while one of the men used a Taser on them.

Some bystanders heard the commotion and entered the alleyway, and the suspects jumped back into their car and sped off.

Around 8:15, police were called to at least two failed carjackings, then an armed robbery at 42nd Street and University Way at 11:45. The suspects reportedly forced employees into a back room, then ordered them to hand over their phones and wallets, and ran off with them.

SPD suspects these incidents may be connected, and ask anyone with information to call the department’s Robbery Unit at (206) 684-5535.

