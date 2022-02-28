Seattle Police investigating shots fired in Rainier Valley, no injuries reported

article

Seattle Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Rainier Valley.

Information on the incident is somewhat limited; their first account came from a woman who was driving near Renton Ave and S Bozeman St, when she heard gunshots in the area.

When she got home, she found her car had gunshot damage.

Other witnesses told police they saw a group of people around two vehicles moments before the shooting. No one was injured in the incident, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

