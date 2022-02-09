Seattle police investigating shooting in Pioneer Square

Seattle police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Multiple witnesses began calling 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report a shooting in the 200 block of James Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police did not specify the condition of the victim.

Witnesses told officers they saw a Black man wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants get into a Jeep Cherokee and flee the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram