Bank employee shot during robbery; Seattle police searching for armed suspect

Seattle police are searching for an armed suspect after a bank employee was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the SODO neighborhood.

Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to the Key Bank on 1st Ave S. near S. Holgate St.

Few details were immediately known, but police said to avoid the area while police investigate.

Police said a 34-year-old man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Police and the FBI were investigating and searching the area for the suspect. No description was given.



