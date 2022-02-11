Bank employee shot during robbery; Seattle police searching for armed suspect
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for an armed suspect after a bank employee was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon in the SODO neighborhood.
Officers were called around 1:00 p.m. to the Key Bank on 1st Ave S. near S. Holgate St.
Few details were immediately known, but police said to avoid the area while police investigate.
Police said a 34-year-old man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.
Police and the FBI were investigating and searching the area for the suspect. No description was given.
