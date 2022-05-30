Seattle Police investigating International District shooting, 1 injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near the International District on Saturday night.

According to authorities, officers were patrolling in the area around 1:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots near 12th Ave S and S Main St.

They made their way there and witnesses flagged them down, saying someone had been shot in a parking lot near the intersection. Officers investigated the lot and did not find any victims, but did find bullet damage done to a car, as well as a phone, wallet, gun-mounted light, bullet casings and a sandal.

Around two hours later, police say a victim matching the ID found in the wallet checked into Harborview Medical Center with two gunshot wounds.

Police were unable to talk with the victim, as they underwent immediate treatment at the hospital.

This incident, Seattle Police says, was part of a larger rash of gun violence last weekend – authorities are investigating two shootings and eight gun-related incidents across town on Saturday and Sunday. Police note that none of the incidents appear to be related.