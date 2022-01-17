Seattle police investigating International District shooting

article

A 53-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Seattle police officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to the intersection of 8th Ave. S. and S. King St.

Firefighters said a man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, the victim said he and the suspect were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting which happened in a tent at an encampment.

No further details have been given. The investigation is ongoing.

