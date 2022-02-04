Seattle Police investigating homicide in Rainier Valley neighborhood

article

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Police responded to 43rd Avenue S. and S. Othello Street for reports of a car crash around 4 p.m. on Friday. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics tried to save his life, but the 24-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting comes the same day newly-elected mayor Bruce Harrell held a media briefing on curbing violent crime in the city.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

