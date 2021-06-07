Expand / Collapse search

Seattle police investigating homicide after body near Rainier Community Center garden

By Q13 News Staff
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a body was found in a Columbia City park early Monday morning. 

Detectives were called to the 3900 block of South Conover Way, near the Rainier Community Center Garden, around 5:20 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man on the ground at the nearby park. 

The 31-year-old man was declared dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

