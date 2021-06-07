Seattle police investigating homicide after body near Rainier Community Center garden
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a body was found in a Columbia City park early Monday morning.
Detectives were called to the 3900 block of South Conover Way, near the Rainier Community Center Garden, around 5:20 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man on the ground at the nearby park.
The 31-year-old man was declared dead at the scene when officers arrived.
Police are investigating this as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
