Seattle police investigating deadly shooting on Rainier Ave. S

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed on Rainier Avenue South Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 9100 block of Rainier Avenue South around 2:23 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not indicated if they have any suspects in custody.

