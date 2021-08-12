Seattle police investigating deadly shooting on Rainier Ave. S
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed on Rainier Avenue South Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 9100 block of Rainier Avenue South around 2:23 p.m.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police have not indicated if they have any suspects in custody.
