Seattle police investigating Belltown shooting as homicide

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a Belltown shooting Monday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and began life-saving measures.

Medics rushed the 37-year-old man to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, but police say the circumstances of the shooting are unknown. No suspect description was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.