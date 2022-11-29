Seattle Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured inside car in SoDo

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 6th Ave. S and S Spokane St. for reports of a person shot inside a car.

Authorities say the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while they investigate the situation.

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates.

This is a developing story.