Seattle Police investigate shooting that left 1 injured inside car in SoDo

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo: Seattle Department of Transportation (Seattle Department of Transportation)

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 6th Ave. S and S Spokane St. for reports of a person shot inside a car.

Authorities say the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while they investigate the situation. 

Details are limited at this time, check back for updates.

This is a developing story.