Seattle Police investigate shooting in Rainier Valley parking garage

Seattle Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rainier Valley that left a man injured.

According to Seattle Police, a 46-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday morning following an argument in a Rainier Valley parking garage. The victim called 911 around 4:45 a.m. to report he had been shot in the 4200 block of South Othello Street.

When first responders arrived, officers treated the man, and Seattle Fire Department medics took him to Harborview Medical Center.

A witness told authorities that the victim and suspect were arguing, and the victim punched the suspect in the face. The suspect then pulled out a handgun, shot the victim in the leg, and took off running, authorities say.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

This is a developing story.

