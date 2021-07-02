Police: Man seriously hurt in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in North Seattle.
Seattle Police officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 12300 block of Sand Point Way NE.
According to Seattle firefighters, a 40-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center.
Detectives said they do not believe this was a random attack. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.
No further details have been released.
