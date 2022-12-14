Seattle Police investigate after possible DUI driver crashes through Rainier View home

Police are investigating after a man crashed his car through a home in Seattle’s Rainier View neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a crash at S. Bangor St. and Renton Ave. S at around 2:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Charger with its emergency lights on, resting next to a Christmas tree in the living room of a house.

Authorities say that thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The two people living in that home during the crash were unharmed. The driver is in custody, and is being investigated for driving under the influence.

According to the homeowners, they were woken up in the middle of the night to a loud crash. They told FOX 13 that they tried talking to the driver to see if he was okay, but he could not speak English.

FOX 13’s Dan Griffin spoke to a neighbor who was also woken up by the loud crash.

"Just a big rumble and a thud in the middle of the night," said Will. "I wasn’t sure what it was, and then my cats and animals were all freaked out, and apparently this happened. Don’t drink and drive, and slow down on these streets."

Neighbors say people tend to drive fast through the neighborhood.

Officers and other first responders are currently assessing the damage, and boarding up the side of the home.

Police say there was no pursuit leading up to the crash, and they do not believe the car was stolen.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.