Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Officers provided first aid and then took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the apartment unit and confronted the victim, shot him, and left the scene.

At around 5:45 p.m., the SPD announced on Twitter that they were searching the area for the suspect. After further investigation, police learned that the suspect and the victim know each other.

Authorities say the case remains open, and an investigation is underway.

RELATED: Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

This is a developing story.