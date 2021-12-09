Seattle police find dead body in stolen car

article

Seattle Police are investigating after a body was found in a stolen car parked in the Lakewood neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 9 a.m., an officer with parking enforcement found a vehicle in the 3900 block of 48th Avenue S. that had been reported stolen. When Seattle Police arrived to take the car, they found someone dead inside.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, which is standard procedure when a death is suspicious or ambiguous, according to Seattle police.

The Medical Examiner's office will identify the body and determine the cause of death.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

Photo from Seattle Police

