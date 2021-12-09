Expand / Collapse search

Seattle police find dead body in stolen car

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
Photo from Seattle Police

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a body was found in a stolen car parked in the Lakewood neighborhood on Thursday. 

Around 9 a.m., an officer with parking enforcement found a vehicle in the 3900 block of 48th Avenue S. that had been reported stolen. When Seattle Police arrived to take the car, they found someone dead inside. 

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, which is standard procedure when a death is suspicious or ambiguous, according to Seattle police. 

The Medical Examiner's office will identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Photo from Seattle Police

