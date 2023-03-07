Seattle Police: DUI suspect arrested in Phinney Ridge; guns, drugs, cash recovered

Seattle Police arrested a DUI suspect Thursday morning and recovered stolen guns, cash and drugs from his car.

According to authorities, an officer suspected the man of driving under the influence, so they conducted a routine traffic stop near Phinney Ave N and N 65th St.

The officer said the 31-year-old suspect appeared to be impaired, so he was arrested for DUI.

Police obtained a blood warrant, then released the suspect from custody at the hospital. The man’s car was seized for further investigation.

In searching the car, officers found two stolen handguns, 76.4 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and roughly $5,300 in cash. An investigation also revealed the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant, so he was arrested again for possession of a stolen firearm.

The 31-year-old passenger who was with him was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.