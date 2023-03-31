Seattle police continue to search for driver, car involved in deadly SODO hit-and-run crash

article

Seattle police are still looking for the car and driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in SODO from this month.

Before 11 p.m. on March 16, investigators said a 40-year-old woman was hit by a car near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Lander Street and the driver left the scene. The woman died from her injuries.

(Seattle Police Department)

Days after the crash, police released surveillance images of the car involved.

On Friday, police said they believe the car that left the scene is a white 2015-2023 Dodge Charger, with black racing stripes running down the middle of the car. The car is likely to have extensive damage to the hood, grille and front passenger side headlight.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Seattle Police Department)

Anyone with any information about the crash or the car involved is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's traffic collision investigation office at 206-684-8923.