1 dead after shooting at north Seattle apartment complex

Seattle Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed inside an apartment complex in the Bitter Lake neighborhood on Monday night.

Police were called to the 14300 block of Lenora Place for reports of a person shooting a gun out a window.

When they arrived, they found a shooting victim inside the apartment. A suspect has been taken in to custody.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police say it does not appear that any other suspects are outstanding.

This is a developing story.

