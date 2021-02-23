Seattle police arrest three men, seize narcotics, cash and firearm

article

Three men were arrested in Seattle for possessing over 140 grams of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

As part of a drug-dealing investigation, Seattle Police Department obtained and served a search warrant for a vehicle and several tents in the Pioneer Square neighborhood near the intersection of S. Main St. and 2nd Ave. Extension S.

On Tuesday, police found a loaded revolver, $1200 in cash, and approximately 139.2 grams of methamphetamines, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 3.7 grams of heroin, and several oxycodone pills, according to an SPD blotter post.

Seized revolver. Photo: SPD

Seized narcotics in drug dealing investigation. Photo: SPD

A 53-year old, 34-year-old, and 32-year-old were arrested for possession, sale, and delivery of illegal narcotics. The 53-year-old man was also arrested for possession of a firearm.

Officers also seized a switch-blade knife and pellet gun, both of which are illegal to possess in public spaces, according to Seattle Municipal Code. All three men were booked into the King County Jail.