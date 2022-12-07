Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date

article

Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September.

On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested him on his $250,000 felony warrant.

Authorities also say the suspect appeared to be on a date with another woman.

Further information about the suspect and the investigation are limited at this time.

RELATED: Undercover King County detectives arrest 9 suspects planning to pay for sex with minors

This is a developing story.