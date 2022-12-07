Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. 

On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested him on his $250,000 felony warrant.

Authorities also say the suspect appeared to be on a date with another woman.

Further information about the suspect and the investigation are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.