Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
13
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Seattle Police arrest man who attacked an officer with a sword, tried breaking into a home

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man in crisis who tried breaking into a home, and attacked an officer with a sword near the Washington Park Arboretum on Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 10:23 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 24th Ave. E and E Galer St. for reports of a man walking in the street with a 26-inch sword. When police arrived, the 43-year-old man immediately approached the police cruiser, and struck the driver’s side door.

Authorities say the officer was unharmed, but the police car was damaged. 

The SPD says the man was in a state of crisis and ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon. While negotiating, officers say he turned away from police and shattered the windshield of a nearby parked car. Eventually, the suspect walked up to a nearby house and tried breaking in through the front door with the sword.

In order to disarm the suspect safely, officers deployed a 44 mm launcher. The then dropped the sword, and officers moved in for the arrest. 

According to the SPD the suspect was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center for an evaluation, and booked him into the King County Jail for property damage, attempted burglary and assault. 

RELATED: Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

Authorities say they have also requested charges for obstruction, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.