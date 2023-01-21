Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.

The SPD says the man then fired two shots, striking two nearby residences.

The man then drove erratically through the Columbia City neighborhood – chasing the man who stole his truck. Eventually, he lost sight of the driver.

The man never called 911 at any point during the incident, authorities say.

Based on witness reports, officers found the man who fired the shots, and arrested him and his passenger in the 9300 block of Rainier Ave. S.

The SPD says the 27-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for drive-by shooting, and submitted his firearm as evidence. His passenger has since been released.

It has been confirmed that the truck was reported stolen, and the 27-year-old is the rightful owner. However, the driver of the stolen truck has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.