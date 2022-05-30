Seattle Police arrest man after shooting at officers, prowling homes in Capitol Hill

Police arrested a 58-year-old man after he shot at officers and led them on a nearly two-hour search in a north Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers first learned of the suspect after a series of 911 calls coming in about a car prowler near Volunteer park. At around 7:40 p.m., someone called 911 reporting a man in a trench coat and a bucket hat peering in the windows of a neighbors house. Before officers arrived, the caller told authorities the suspect had left in a black dodge sedan.

About an hour later, another 911 caller from the west end of the park reported a man matching the same description in her backyard.

Ten minutes later, police received an alarm call from a residence in the same block. The homeowners' security system captured video of a man matching the suspect description walking around the house before breaking a window with a rock. Once again, the suspect left before officers arrived.

A little after 10:00 p.m., officers spotted the black Dodge sedan near 14th Ave. E and E Mercer Street. Authorities say the car was driving in the center of the road with its hazard lights flashing. Right when the officers were about to stop the car, the driver pulled out a gun and fired two shots at them from the driver's side window. Neither of the officers were hit.

According to SPD, multiple police units flooded the area to search for the suspect. Officers then found the car near 15th Ave E and E Prospect St., and saw the suspect get out and run between two houses. Police contained the area and began searching for suspect, who continued to run and hide on several properties. Just before midnight, officers tracked him down and took him into custody after a brief negotiation.

Officers recovered shell casings at the scene of the shooting on 14th Ave. E and E Mercer St., and K9 teams searched for a firearm in the neighborhood where the suspect hid.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old suspect has been booked in the King County Jail for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of attempted burglary.