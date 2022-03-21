Seattle Police arrest Belltown arson suspect

Seattle Police have arrested the arson suspect of a Belltown apartment fire, which injured three people.

On March 10, several fires were set at an apartment building near First and Blanchard. The Seattle Fire Department was called there around 2:45 a.m., and treated two people for minor injuries. A third man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition for breathing in smoke.

The victim is still in critical condition at the hospital.

According to Seattle Police, officers arrested a 38-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the arson. The suspect allegedly used to live at the apartment building.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Belltown apartment fire ruled arson; 3 people injured

