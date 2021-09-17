Seattle Police arrest 3 teenagers after armed carjacking in Renton

article

Three young teenagers were detained after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in Renton Wednesday night.

Renton Police responded to a call of an armed carjacking and alerted Seattle Police the suspects were heading north near the area of Pritchard Island Beach.

Officers spotted the car even further north, up near the South Precinct by Boeing Field, and stopped the suspects.

A 16-year-old, 15-year-old and 13-year-old were detained. The 13-year-old had a loaded gun in his waistband, which police seized as evidence.

The 16- and 15-year-olds were taken into custody and the 13-year-old was released to his mother, with charges requested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

RELATED: Police: Renton officer was targeted in gas station shooting

RELATED: 15,000 fentanyl pills seized in arrest at downtown Seattle hotel

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram