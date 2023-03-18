Seattle Police arrest 3 people for driving stolen car, recover nearly $6,000 worth of LEGO sets

Police arrested three people for organized retail theft, and recovered thousands of dollars-worth of stolen LEGO sets on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a car that had become high-centered on a median near NE 47th St. and 17th Ave. NE in the University District. This area is right along Greek row at University of Washington.

When police arrived, the car was abandoned, but witnesses told SPD that three people were seen walking away from the vehicle. They also said the three of them were loading plastic garbage bags with something from inside the car.

Officers were also able to confirm that the car was stolen out of Seattle.

When the three people matching the suspect descriptions were spotted nearby, officers took them into custody.

Investigators say they found multiple ID cards, credit cards and LEGO sets worth $5,701 – which were stolen from several retail stores in the area.

Two of the suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were booked into the King County Jail for possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an unrelated issue, and officers will request charges for her associated crimes.