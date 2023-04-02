Seattle PD patrol vehicles rammed as officers try to recover stolen cars

article

Multiple Seattle police patrol vehicles were damaged over the weekend as officers tried to recover stolen cars in two separate incidents.

According to investigators, the suspects intentionally rammed patrol cars and drove away in both incidents. No officers were injured.

Before 11 p.m. Friday, police found a stolen car on Elliott Avenue West in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

As officers tried to stop the car, the suspect reversed into one of the patrol vehicles and pushed it into the roadway. The patrol car hit another officer's vehicle and the suspect drove away.

On Saturday morning, officers located a different stolen car on Rainier Avenue South, and as officers approached the car, the car drove away.

Police found the car about a half hour later in an alleyway on South Handover Street, but as officers tried to stop the car, the suspect rammed the front of the patrol car and fled.

Seattle police are continuing to search for the suspects and stolen cars.