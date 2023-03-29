Seattle PD: Man arrested for threatening to kill person with baseball bat

Police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill someone with a baseball bat in downtown Seattle.

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers were flagged down near Third Ave and James St. A 44-year-old man told police another man threatened to kill him with a baseball bat.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage that caught the incident, and developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for harassment.

They shortly after found the suspect—a 47-year-old man—and booked him into King County Jail.