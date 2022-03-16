Seattle PD arrests man in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old at 3rd Ave., Pine Street

Seattle police have booked an 18-year-old man into King County Jail for his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street earlier this month.

Police say 15-year-old Michael Del Bianco was shot in the stomach, near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street on March 2 around 7:15 p.m. The area is notorious for crime and is already the sight of several deadly shootings in 2022.

"I just don’t know what he was doing down there. The last four months we didn’t see hide nor hair from him, but he did keep in touch," Del Bianco's grandmother, Jodi Gulling, told FOX 13 last week.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide. Detectives are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Since this incident, increased police presence, including a mobile precinct, are now set up along the area of 3rd Avenue between Pike and Pine streets.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram