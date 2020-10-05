Seattle parks play areas to reopen Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, kids can once again enjoy Seattle park playgrounds after many were forced to close for months due to safety precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle Parks & Recreation officials announced Monday that park play areas at over 150 parks will reopen to the public on October 6th. Parks officials, along with the Washington Department of Health and Seattle King County Public Health officials, created a list of several guidelines park-goers can follow when visiting areas.

Park officials say play equipment is open to five or fewer kids at a time, including one-piece play equipment, such as climber/slide combos, or multi-piece play equipment, i.e. swings, little or big kid climbers, ziplines, etc.

Officials urge anyone who may be sick to stay home and encourage those visiting the parks to wash your child's hands before and after playing.

Children older than 2 must wear a mask and all visitors must practice social distancing.

Officials recommend keeping playtime to 30 minutes or less to accommodate others' use of play areas. No food or drinks will be allowed on play equipment to ensure masks being worn the entire time in the area.

Park-goers are also encouraged to visit parks at times that are not busy - like mornings instead of afternoons and weekdays instead of weekends.

Carkeek, Discovery, Gas Works, Green Lake, Lincoln, Jefferson, Magnuson, and Seward Park are some of Seattle's less busy play areas, according to parks officials.

For more guidelines visiting Seattle parks, visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation site.