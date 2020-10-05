Seattle parks play areas to reopen starting Oct. 6

Starting Tuesday, kids can once again enjoy Seattle park playgrounds after many were forced to close for months due to safety precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle Parks & Recreation officials announced Monday park play areas at over 150 parks will reopen to the public starting October 6th. Parks officials, along with the Washington Department of Health and Seattle King County Public Health officials created a list of several guidelines park-goers can follow when visiting areas.

Park officials say play equipment is open to five or fewer kids at a time, including one-piece play equipment, such as climber/slide combos, or multi-piece play equipment, i.e. swings, little or big kid climbers, ziplines, etc.

Officials recommend anyone who may be sick to stay home and encourage those visiting the parks to wash your child's hands before and after playing.

Children over two must wear a mask and all visitors must practice social distancing.

Officials recommend keeping playtime to at least 30 minutes or less to accommodate others' use of play areas. No food or drinks will be allowed on play equipment to ensure masks being worn the entire time in the area.

Officials also encourage visiting parks during less busy times or less popular parks, including mornings versus afternoons, or weekdays rather than weekends to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Carkeek, Discovery, Gas Works, Green Lake, Lincoln, Jefferson, Magnuson, and Seward Park are some of Seattle's less busy play areas according to parks officials.

For more guidelines visiting Seattle parks, visit the Seattle Parks and Recreation site.