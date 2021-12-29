Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Pacific University switching to online learning over Omicron concerns

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Seattle Pacific University is switching to online learning for the first week of the winter quarter as a precautionary measure as the COVID Omicron variant spreads in King County.

SPU classes from Jan. 3-7, which were initially going to be held in-person, will be online. 

Campus offices, residence halls and dining services will be open. 

In-person classes will resume on Jan. 10.

The University of Washington is also going back to online learning for the start of winter quarter, due to rising cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

RELATED: Omicron now dominant virus strain in King County, western Washington

The university announced the decision on Tuesday, saying they want to give students more time for testing and booster shots between the holidays and the start of winter quarter. Classes will be moved online between Jan. 3–9, and students will return to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 10.

UW notes that certain lab courses may still be in-person the first week, or have in-person options. Clinical instruction, practicums and research activities will remain in-person, and campus facilities will largely remain open, including housing, libraries, advising and student services.

