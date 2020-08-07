Seattle opening new Covid-19 testing site

Seattle is opening a new COVID-19 testing site on Friday morning in Rainier Beach, one of the highest density communities of color in the city.

Communities of color are being hit harder by this virus. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, people of color are suffering three times the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The new testing site is in a parking lot at Rainier Beach High School off South Henderson Street.

This is a walk-up site, the first in the city, and is encouraged for anyone suffering symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone who has been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Testing is free, but you have to register on-line first and you can do that here.

https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/A9mraA