Seattle officials release video of man and woman hit by car in road rage incident at Pike Place
SEATTLE - The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market.
Editor's note: There is graphic language in the above video.
Authorities say that the incident started when two people in a Toyota SUV and a van got into an argument. The van driver threw water in the direction of the Toyota driver, and witnesses said things became physical at that point.
The 32-year-old driver of the Toyota SUV shoved the 45-year-old, who drove the van, to the ground and began to drive away, according to police.
The driver of the van then got up and hit the 32-year-old through his car window, according to the report.
A 54-year-old Mazda driver then exited his car and smashed the Toyota's back window, and the 32-year-old man retaliated by smashing a windshield as well.
The 54-year-old drove his Mazda into the 32-year-old and a separate woman, according to the report, who worked nearby. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to 770 KTTH.
