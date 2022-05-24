Seattle officials release video of man and woman hit by car in road rage incident at Pike Place

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office released video of a man and woman hit by a car in an apparent road rage incident on April 17 in Seattle's Pike Place Market .

Editor's note: There is graphic language in the above video.

Authorities say that the incident started when two people in a Toyota SUV and a van got into an argument. The van driver threw water in the direction of the Toyota driver, and witnesses said things became physical at that point.

The 32-year-old driver of the Toyota SUV shoved the 45-year-old, who drove the van, to the ground and began to drive away, according to police .

The driver of the van then got up and hit the 32-year-old through his car window, according to the report.

A 54-year-old Mazda driver then exited his car and smashed the Toyota's back window, and the 32-year-old man retaliated by smashing a windshield as well.

The 54-year-old drove his Mazda into the 32-year-old and a separate woman, according to the report, who worked nearby. He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to 770 KTTH .

