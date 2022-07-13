Seattle mayor, police chief to announce plan to recruit more police officer

Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell and interim police chief Adrian Diaz will be announcing details on a comprehensive recruitment strategy to recruit more officers to the city’s police department.

The two will unveil the plan on Wednesday.

City officials said staffing with the Seattle Police Department is at its lowest levels in more than 30 years.

More than 400 police officers have left since 2019, according to the city.

"Mayor Harrell is committed to creating a safe and thriving Seattle for every neighbor and community. A core part of this holistic effort to ensure public safety requires hiring and retaining more officers to ensure swift response times, thorough investigations, and culturally competent leadership that builds trust with Seattle communities," the city said in a release.

Harrell and Diaz will roll out the plan at 11 a.m.



