Mayor Harrell names Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief

In Tuesday’s major public safety announcement, Mayor Bruce Harrell named Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief.

Adrian Diaz has served as interim chief of the Seattle Police Department since former chief Carmen Best retired in 2020. Since April of this year, city leaders have been searching the nation for a new permanent chief of police.

The Downtown Seattle Association released a statement following the Mayor's announcement:

"His long tenure with SPD positions Adrian Diaz well to assume the role of Seattle Police Chief. He is familiar with the challenges we’re facing downtown, including public safety, and has demonstrated leadership over the past two years in addressing these issues. Chief Diaz understands well the relationship between community safety and downtown’s ability to fully recovery. We look forward to our continued work with him during this critical time for downtown and the city."

Tuesday's announcement regarding public safety comes after new developments in the city's nationwide search for a new permanent police chief. On Sept. 8, Mayor Harrell unveiled his three finalists for the role:

Adrian Diaz, current interim Seattle Police Chief

Eric Greening, current Seattle Assistant Chief of Police

Kevin Hall, Tuscon, Arizona Assistant Chief of Police

RELATED: Mayor Bruce Harrell unveils 3 finalists for Seattle Police Chief

Harrell's next step in the hiring process was to select a finalist, and submit his decision to Seattle City Council for approval.

New information will be provided as soon as it becomes available to the public.

This is a developing story.