Seattle mayor-elect Bruce Harrell announces 12-committee team to set administration's agenda

Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell has announced his transition team for taking office, which includes 12 committees with nearly 150 members.

Harrell said his transition team is built around ‘topically-oriented’ committees to define his administration.

"We are building a one-of-a-kind, diverse, and skilled team, filled with the energy and expertise needed to ensure our administration hits the ground running," Harrell said. "With this transition team in place, we have the opportunity in front of us to thoughtfully develop the urgent and forward-looking agenda that will restore our City and propel Seattle forward. I look forward to taking this team’s input and recommendations and putting them into action as we determine our 100 Day and Year One agenda, rebuild trust in City government, and chart Seattle’s future."

The twelve groups are organized around the following focus areas:

Arts, culture, and nightlife Climate and environment Education and youth Government operations Housing and homelessness Labor and workforce Philanthropy Public health Safety and justice Small and local business Transportation and land use Sports and mentorship

Harrell received about 59% of the vote in the race for mayor against City Council President M. Lorena González

