Seattle Mayor Durkan signs emergency proclamation ahead of winter weather

In response to the extreme cold weather over the next few days, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed an emergency proclamation.

The order adds more warming shelters throughout the city of Seattle, and will also allow for incentive pay for frontline workers until Jan. 3.

"After a year of unprecedented challenges, Seattle is facing a long duration of dangerously cold temperatures and snow. At the City, our city employees are starting 24/7 shifts to prepare for ice, snow, and freezing temperatures. For this winter weather emergency, our crews and employees are available to keep our community safe and warm, but if you don’t need to travel or gather, please don’t as we’re facing dual emergencies of COVID-19 and freezing temperatures," said Mayor Durkan.

The region is expected to reach freezing temperatures starting Sunday through Wednesday, and some areas could see snow starting Saturday night.

Seattle will be opening additional warming center at Seattle City Hall, International District/Chinatown Community Center, Magnuson Building #406, Northgate Community Center, and Rainier Beach Community Center.

Also under the proclamation, incentives of at least $150 will be provided for frontline workers and human service providers who will be working in person and staffing emergency shelters and warming shelters, the city said in a news release.

