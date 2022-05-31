Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to unveil city’s homelessness plan

On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will be revealing his plan regarding the city’s efforts in addressing homelessness.

Harrell had campaigned on fixing the city’s homeless crisis. On Tuesday, Harrell will be unveiling a public facing dashboard, and detail ongoing and future efforts.

Earlier this year during his State of the City speech, Harrell said his administration did not inherit "clear departmental systems to adequately address the conditions of public safety or homelessness."

He said the city has six different departments tracking outreach and services for people experiencing homelessness.

"Some tracked the number of people, others the number of tents," he said. "While individual staff strived to work together, overall systems were not coordinated. This was unacceptable."

Harrell said his administration is developing a new interdepartmental team, the Unified Care Team (UCT), to "collect and provide streamlined data to the public, coordinate across departments with one voice, and ensure our plan and progress are clear for all."

The announcement is scheduled for noon and FOX 13 News will stream in the player below.

Advertisement



