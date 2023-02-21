Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to deliver 2023 State of the City Address

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to deliver his annual State of the City Address on Tuesday.

The Mayor's speech will be held at the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, and is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m. PT. FOX 13 will stream the event live in the video player above.

The 2023 State of the City speech will outline Harrell's One Seattle vision, as well as his priorities for his second year in office.

Last year's State of the City Address

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in his 2022 State of the City speech that he plans to go back to the basics, focusing on housing families, fixing potholes, keeping parks and sidewalks safe, and enforcing criminal laws.

For a deeper look into Harrell's 2022 speech, click here.