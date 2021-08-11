Seattle Mariners unveil statue of Edgar Martinez at T-Mobile Park

article

The Seattle Mariners unveiled a statue of Ms legend Edgar Martinez outside of T-Mobile Park, along the street that bears his name.

The sculpture was unveiled on Aug. 11, a nod to the number Martinez wore on his jersey.

Chicago-based artist Lou Cella created the statue. Cella also sculpted the statues of Dave Niehaus and Ken Griffey Jr.

During his 18-year career, Martinez was a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and two-time batting champion.

Martinez hit 521 doubles for the Mariners, including seven in the postseason, none bigger than the one known to Mariners fans simply as "The Double." It came on October 8, 1995, Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the heavily favored New York Yankees. Trailing by one run in the bottom of the 11th inning, with Joey Cora on third and Ken Griffey Jr. on first, Edgar drilled a one-strike pitch down the left-field line of the Kingdome to score Cora and Griffey for a 6-5 win over the Yankees and a trip to the American League Championship Series.

In 2019, Martinez joined his former teammate Ken Griffey Jr. in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Martinez is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mariners take on the Texas Rangers at 7:05 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:

Advertisement

WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS