Seattle Mariners plan to renovate old Pyramid Brewery building after signing long-term lease

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday they have signed a long-term lease for the old Pyramid Brewery building across T-Mobile Park.

The organization announced that it plans to renovate the property, which includes a restaurant, boutique brew pub and event space that can host groups as large as 800 people.

As future development continues, plans may include community space made available to support businesses with women and Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) ownership.

"By leasing and renovating the vacant property across from T-Mobile Park, we are investing in our neighborhood’s health and economic vitality. Reactivating this prime property, which has been vacant since spring of 2020, will have long-term benefits for the immediate area and over time, as our plans continue to unfold, we hope to activate the space in ways that will provide economic opportunities and equitable outcomes for the broader community," said Fred Rivera, Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Some of the plans include Steelheads Alley which will be a boutique brew pub with Métier Brewing co-founder and CEO Rodney Hines, a restaurant with seating for 250 diners and indoor/outdoor event space.

"When the chance to partner with the Mariners arose, we were incredibly excited by the opportunity to be part of this history and reach even more people with our award-winning beers and mission to inspire bigger dreams for all," said Hines. "We feel really fortunate to be joining the organization at such an exciting and critical time and look forward to the many ways this space will provide access to fans and community members from all backgrounds."

The organization said its projected opening is Summer 2022.

Pyramid Brewery and Alehouse had occupied the building until May 2020 but closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

