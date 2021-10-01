Seattle Mariners fans 'Believe' in clinching a spot in the playoffs since 2001 season

Tickets sold out on Friday for the Seattle Mariners game against the Los Angeles Angles. Fans showed up early to T-Mobile Park for the big match up-- winning the weekend series would clinch a spot in the playoffs for the Mariners.

"I think it’s going to be wild," said Nick Khaylon, buying jerseys to wear at the game.

"It’s a long time coming!" said Marcus Scott, buying a shirt and hat before the game.

The 2001 season was the last time the home team had a spot in the MLB Playoffs. Mariners might have another swing at it this season. It’s one reason why Al Griffin wore his 2001 playoffs shirt for good luck.

"I just don’t want to jinx it!" he laughed. "I’m just staying normal—not trying to do too much of this, not too much of that. I just want to ride the way it’s been riding right now because it’s been such a long time," said Griffin.

"It kind of reminds me back when Ichiro was playing and we went back to playoffs and wildcard and all of that," said Tyler Brow, vendor with Korn Star.

From making food to making memories—this stellar season has kept fans excited. Keith Watts has been going to games for the last 33 years…it must be a sign he caught his first foul ball a few weeks ago.

"Thankfully I was looking because otherwise it would have hit me in the face. It came right to me, I just had to catch it. I managed to hang on to it and got myself a souvenir," said Watts.

Marcus Scott bought his own souvenirs. He’s in the military getting ready to deploy, and said the game was perfect timing.

"I’m about to go to Korea and also when I come back from my tour in Korea, I will be stationed here. So, I would really like to see this before I leave. It would be a nice send off," said Scott.

Team officials said, as of Friday afternoon, there were about 2,000 tickets available for Saturday’s game and about 3,000 for Sunday’s game.

"It’s time for Seattle to step up and show what we’re made of," said Brow.

"We’re going to witness history tonight one way or the other. So hopefully we’ll get some memorable plays to last a lifetime," said Khaylon.

