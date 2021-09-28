Seattle man shoots at motorcyclist who 'made a gesture' at him on I-90

article

A Seattle man was arrested for shooting at a motorcyclist on I-90 after they "made a gesture" at him.

Washington State Patrol arrested Axel Pola and booked him into the King County Jail for drive-by shooting charges.

Authorities say they got a call from the motorcycle driver, saying he was having an issue with Pola, driving a Mazda passenger car, on I-90. It reached the point where the victim "made a gesture" to Pola, who then pulled out a handgun and shot at him.

The bullet only grazed the front fender; the victim was not injured.

Instead, he called police and followed the Mazda until WSP troopers intercepted them and arrested Pola.

While Pola was taken into custody for the road rage incident, WSP urges people to drive and ride with respect, since you never know what another driver might be capable of, in this case.

