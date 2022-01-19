Seattle man sentenced to three years for bank fraud, identity theft

article

A repeat Seattle offender was sentenced to three years in prison for an identity theft scheme involving several associates, including his father.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced the sentencing Wednesday. His office says 33-year-old Kevin Antoine Jones gained information from a BECU bank insider in 2019, and used it to impersonate customers with his associates, and drain their bank accounts between March and Oct. 2019.

Jones and his associates, which included his father, obtained new debit cards for their accounts. Prosecutors say their scheme caused actual and attempted losses of more than $299,000.

Jones faces three years in prison and $231,000 in restitution, followed by another three years of court supervision.

Jones has been convicted several times before—beginning in 2007 when he was convicted of promoting prostitution with a 16-year-old girl, illegally possessing a firearm, in 2011 of robbing a bank, in 2017 of illegally possessing ammunition, and in 2019 of stealing from a casino, assaulting a blackjack dealer, and moths later for domestic violence.

The bank insider was sentenced to two years, and Jones' father pleaded guilty and awaits federal sentencing.

