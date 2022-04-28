Seattle man sentenced to 7 years for selling fentanyl

A Seattle man was sentenced to seven years in prison for repeatedly selling large amounts of fentanyl while out on bail on a drug charge.

Ricky Chavez Hernandez must also serve three years of supervision after serving his prison term under the sentencing imposed Wednesday in federal court.

Hernandez sold a quarter pound of powder fentanyl for $8,500 to someone working with law enforcement in April 2021. An analysis of the fentanyl he sold found animal tranquilizer. He sold two more times before his arrest.

Hernandez was out on bail for charges related to drug trafficking crimes from King County Superior Court at the time of the sales.

RELATED: An inside look into massive Burien drug bust that netted ghost guns, cartel cash